Our Kitchen: Shrimp Carbonara

INGREDIENTS: 

  • Chopped Mushrooms
  • Chopped Bacon
  • Peas
  • Chopped Asparagus
  • Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Paprika
  • Chives
  • Linguine noodles
  • Heavy cream
  • Grated Parmesan cheese

STEPS

  1. Oil your skillet and place on high heat.
  2. Saute your mushrooms, cooked bacon bits, chopped asparagus, cooked peas, and shrimp.
  3. Let this mixture cook until shrimp is done, then stir in your heavy cream.
  4. Add cooked linguine noodles to your mixture, then add more cream to coat.
  5. Add seasonings for taste.
  6. Once everything is mixed well, serve in bowl of your choice.
  7. Top everything with your Parmesan cheese and chives.

