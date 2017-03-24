Our Kitchen: Shrimp Carbonara

INGREDIENTS:
- Chopped Mushrooms
- Chopped Bacon
- Peas
- Chopped Asparagus
- Shrimp (peeled and deveined)
- Salt
- Pepper
- Paprika
- Chives
- Linguine noodles
- Heavy cream
- Grated Parmesan cheese
STEPS
- Oil your skillet and place on high heat.
- Saute your mushrooms, cooked bacon bits, chopped asparagus, cooked peas, and shrimp.
- Let this mixture cook until shrimp is done, then stir in your heavy cream.
- Add cooked linguine noodles to your mixture, then add more cream to coat.
- Add seasonings for taste.
- Once everything is mixed well, serve in bowl of your choice.
- Top everything with your Parmesan cheese and chives.