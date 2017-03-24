Opelika announces change to recycling pick up schedule

OPELIKA, Ala. — The City of Opelika announces there will be a change to the regularly scheduled curbside recycling pick up day.

A news release Friday says the recycling pickup day will now be every other week the same as each area’s scheduled garbage pick up day. Previously, city employees had been picking up all recycling every other Friday.

For instance, if you planned to put out your recycling Friday, March 31 or Friday, April 7, you would instead put it out with your garbage the same day as that pick up day the week of April 3. Then your next recycling pickup would be on your garbage pick up day the week of April 17.

The change will go into effect the first week of April. The release asks residents to make sure the recycle can is at least three feet away from the garbage can when putting both out.

If you are not a Curbside Recycle customer, the city asks you sign up online at the City of Opelika website. You can also call Barbara Arrington at 334.705.5150.

If you have questions regarding the change of schedule, please call 334.705.5480.