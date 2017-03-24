London police identify Parliament terror suspect

LONDON, UK (AP) — British police have identified the person responsible for the London attack outside the Palace of Westminster as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

London’s top terror officer says Masood, who attacked Britain’s Parliament, killing four people and wounding some 50, was born Adrian Russell Ajao.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley reveals the name in a briefing Friday outside Scotland Yard in which he also says there were two other significant arrests. That brought the total number of people in custody for the Wednesday attack to nine.

The attacker was born in southeastern England and had most recently been living in the central city of Birmingham.

Masood drove his car into crowds of people on Westminster Bridge on Wednesday afternoon, killing three and wounding some 50, before stabbing a police officer to death at the Houses of Parliament. He was shot dead by police.

Police say Masood, who had a number of aliases, wasn’t the subject of any current investigation and that “there was no prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack.”

Thursday, the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, claimed responsibility for the attack. In a somber but defiant statement, Britain’s prime minister declares that “we are not afraid.”