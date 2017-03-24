Local woman reports exploding Samsung washing machine

FORT MITCHELL, Ala. – Samsung recalled more than 2-million top-load washing machines starting back in November after reports of them exploding.

One woman in Fort Mitchell experienced that dangerous malfunction first-hand.

Norma Thornton was doing laundry like any other day… when she heard something unusual.

Thornton said, “I was doing a load of laundry and it was actually on spin cycle and my husband and i were in the bedroom and all of a sudden we heard something go boom and we thought something had fallen from upstairs.”>

That’s when the family saw their Samsung washing machine had exploded.

The United States Consumer Safety Commission says 34 top load Samsung washers have been recalled.

Tim Hester is a Technician at Hester appliance.

He tells News 3, why these machines have been exploding.

“The top of the brackets on them aren’t staying shut and the boards have a variable speed on them which tells the machine the spin speed. So if you have it on delicate it spins on high speeds,” said Hester.

If you’re considering a Samsung washer, make sure it’s not being recalled.

