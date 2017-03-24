Local organization revamps Bibb City Park

COLUMBUS, Ga.- A local organization that collaborates with the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce is doing everything in its power to clean up the streets of Columbus.

The Leadership Columbus Curb Project Focuses on beautifying different parts of the city and their latest project was the Bibb City Park.

Parts of the Bibb City Park were once covered in trash and debris and now the park has been completely renovated.

There are new benches, a wheel chair accessible picnic table, trash cans and all new painted equipment.

Juanita Thomas is a Team Lead for group.

She tells News 3 why they choose Bibb City Park for the makeover.

Thomas said, “We took a look at it and we knew immediately that it needed to be cleaned up. The trash needed to be removed and there was a lot of debris out there. The playground needed to be painted and it needed to be updated. There were no benches or parking areas and we just started from top to bottom to see what we could do to make it better.”

There’s even a tree house library with free books for children to read and return once they’re finished.

The organization encourages others to get involved with the community to help make a difference.

The park is now open to the public and the organization says they took surveys from folks who live in the community and they were more than happy with the positive feedback.

