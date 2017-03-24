Fort Benning fires spread smoke around Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Army confirms via Facebook several fires from Fort Benning are the source of heavy smoke irritating local residents.

Fort Benning says in a Facebook post prescribed burns are currently underway in the K-25 and K-27 training areas. The post Friday afternoon says the fires are contained.

Strong winds are currently pushing the smoke into southeastern Columbus and parts of Harris County. News 3 meteorologists suggest residents limit outdoor activities.

Fort Benning also had a small scare Thursday as a military training exercise sparked several wildfires in the Juliet training areas. Another Facebook post Thursday afternoon says smoke from these wildfires affected the Sandhill Cantonment Area, the Custer Road Area, and Southeast Columbus.