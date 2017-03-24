Food trucks to roll into Woodruff Park on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga- Uptown Columbus is cooking up something special for this weekend. Food trucks will be rolling into Woodruff Park on Saturday, March 25, from 11 am to 6 pm.

At least 25 food trucks featuring all sorts of food will be in the park. Organizers say the event will cater to all tastes—and the event is family and pet-friendly.

There is a $5 admission charge to the park, but 100% of the proceeds raised stay here in the community.

“Kids 12 and younger are free. But that $5 goes to not only cover the cost of this event, but to put on free events throughout the year,” says Becca Zajac of Uptown Columbus.