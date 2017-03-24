Fewer Georgians have filed tax returns as deadline nears

COLUMBUS, Ga- If you haven’t looked at the calendar lately, the deadline to file your income taxes is quickly approaching. It’s usually April 15, but this year, it’s extended to Tuesday, April 18.

This year, fewer Georgians than usual have filed their returns. But the good news is you still have plenty of time, but you need to get moving. The Internal Revenue Service offers WRBL viewers some advice about getting their tax returns done correctly and on-time.

That dreaded mid-April deadline is quickly approaching, and according to the IRS, Georgians are behind when it comes to filing those taxes.

“Two point three million tax payers have filed here in Georgia, out of 4.7 million, so with less than 25 days to go, we definitely need to get those returns in, but we want to be sure they get them in safely and accurately,” says Mark Green, IRS spokesman.

A delay of processing for refunds for tax identity purposes is one reason some people might not have been motivated to file early. For others, it’s just plain procrastination. But whatever the reason, it’s important this year that you’ve filed something by midnight on Tuesday, April 18.

“File something,” says Green. “The key word here is file something. Whether it’s your tax return or request an automatic six month extension, which is Form 4868.”

And if you don’t file something by the April 18 deadline? It can cost you big.

“Because failure to file, of course, will result in a failure to file penalty which can be up to 25% of the tax that you owe,” says Green.

This year, to help those in need, the federal government is offering an automatic filing extension for our southern neighbors devastated by tornadoes earlier this year.

“In the Albany area, or if you had a business in the Albany area, May 31st [is your deadline],” says Green. “Include your zip code that you have a business in or reside in that area, and we will take of the rest of it for you.”

And one final tip: If you haven’t filed yet—filing electronically is the best way.

Mr. Green says filing electronically is not only a better way to avoid errors on tax returns, but it’s also a faster way to get your returns. On average, most people get their returns three weeks after filing electronically.

For more information, visit the IRS website.

For Mr. Green, April 18 has tremendous significance beyond being the tax deadline. He also told us that is the day he will retire after 31 years of service. He had a special message for WRBL News 3 and our viewers: