Meriwether County deputies arrest attempted home invasion, kidnapping suspect

MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga — A Pine Mountain man is in jail after the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Department connected him to an attempted home invasion and aggravated assault.

Sheriff Chuck Smith says 30-year-old Nicholas Anthony Bray was arrested Tuesday and charged with Aggravated Assault, Criminal Attempt Kidnapping, Criminal Attempt Home Invasion and Possession of a Knife during the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Smith says deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Hubert Russell Road back on March 10. He says at about 9:30 p.m. deputies arrived on the scene to find a woman who says she came home and was trying to unlock her front door when a man with a knife snuck up behind her.

She says the man had his face covered and threatened her to let him inside. The victim says she refused to open the door. She continues the man tried to force her inside and she fought him off until he fell off her porch.

The suspect reportedly took off north down Hubert Russell Road. Smith says in his release deputies set up a perimeter and used the K-9 unit to search for the suspect. He says the investigation revealed key items of evidence and statements from neighbors.

Smith says while his department was in the process of getting an arrest warrant, another home nearby called in a shocking development.

This second caller says a family member attempted to hurt himself with a knife. When deputies arrived on the scene, they realized the injured person was their suspect — Nicholas Bray. Deputies report they were able to put pressure on the wound and keep Bray alive until paramedics came. Bray was taken to Midtown Medical Center for treatment to his injury.

Bray now remains in Meriwether County Jail without bond.

Sheriff Chuck Smith released the following statement after the investigation:

I appreciate the work done by our patrol and criminal investigative division in their thorough and expedient investigation into this incident with an arrest being made. The victim in this matter is to be commended for her bravery as she made a personal decision that fighting back was in the best interest for her safety. She also provided our personnel with intricate details that assisted us in recovering evidence and making this arrest.”