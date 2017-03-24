Bentley’s impeachment process a hot button issue during 2nd local town hall meeting this week

LEE COUNTY, Al.- Lots of controversial issues surfaced in Smiths Station during the second town hall meeting this week in our area.

Several legislators were present addressing a number of issues,

including an update on the Governor’s impeachment process.

News Three’s Ashley Garrett joins us now with a follow up report.

“I will finish out my term absolutely.” says Governor Robert Bentley.

Alabama Governor Robert Bentley ended a news conference IN Birmingham with a strong message Thursday.

Meantime state representatives gathered in Smiths Station to discuss a host of things including Bentley’s impeachment process.

Remember last year 23 House of Representatives members signed impeachment articles on the Governor.

“What those articles were designed to do was to kick start the investigation to determine..I wanna be very clear on this…to determine whether or not any laws had been broken.” says Representative Isaac Whorton, District 38.

Whorton says he was one of those members who signed the impeachment articles.

According to algov.com, Bentley is believed to be the target of several investigations, including inquiries by the Attorney General’s Office and the House Judiciary committee and is the subject of several ethics complaints.

Whorton says the impeachment process is not a matter to be taken lightly.

“We do wanna know whether he used state resources been used improperly whether any state funds have been used, state property has been used improperly.” says Whorton.

Recently the Judiciary Committee put a pause on the process.

“The Attorney General basically said we’ve got some overlapping interests that we’re looking at here. We don’t want the Judiciary Committee to be crossing over into an investigatory process that the Attorney General’s Office has the authority to do.” says Whorton.

The Judiciary Committee is now setting dates in an effort to move forward with the investigation.

Thursday, News 3 learned yet another party is investigating as well.

“The Ethics Commission is reporting back on April the fifth on their findings.” says Whorton.

Whorton explains what happens next if any thing is determined to be unethical.

“We will refer the matter to the Attorney General’s Office for further prosecution. ” says Whorton.

“If the House Judiciary Committee comes back and says we have a recommendation that we impeach then the House will take that to a full vote on the floor. If we vote to impeach then the Governor will be suspended immediately.” says Whorton.

From there, the Senate will then get the impeachment articles.

At some point an actual trial would follow.

State Representative Chris Blackshear says this is a huge issue.

He says if Bentley were to be impeached it would be the first time that’s happened in the state of Alabama.

Legislators say, the next town hall meeting will be held at the Ladonia Fire Department at 6:30 on Wednesday night.