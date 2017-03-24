Auburn police arrest entering auto, theft suspects

AUBURN, Ala. — Two men are in Lee County Jail after police report they were seen trying to steal a car. Auburn police say the suspects were also wanted for several more vehicle break-in warrants.

A news release says 28-year-old Patrick William Bentley and 24-year-old Rodney James Vite now face charges for unlawful breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, two counts of theft of property 4th degree, and one count of theft of property 1st degree (auto theft). Vite was also arrested on additional warrants charging him with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree.

The release says Auburn police officers were called to a theft in progress in the 100 block of Cedar Crest Circle. Officers arrived on the scene just after 12:30 p.m. where a witness described the two men who had been to steal a 2006 GMC Yukon.

Officers report arresting Vite and Brantley, who matched the suspect descriptions and were very close to the stolen vehicle.

Police say an investigation revealed the two men were also responsible for two other recent vehicle break-ins where items were taken from inside.

The release says Vite is eligible for a $15,500 bond, while Brantley is being held on a $13,000 bond.