America’s JobLink offers call center, credit help for those affected by hack

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A recent investigation into a national service linking jobseekers to employers confirms a recent hack likely affected Alabama residents. The America’s JobLink web service reports a breach Tuesday where hackers accessed ten state’s worth of personal information.

The probe reports the number of people affected could be well over 200,000.

The Alabama branch of America’s JobLink announces Friday there will be a new call center for anyone who believes their information may have been taken in the hack. Anyone with questions on the breach can call 1-844-469-3939 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

The company confirms full names, addresses, and social security numbers were among the data taken by the hackers.

The company’s release says there have not been any reports of this information being used. However, America’s JobLink will also offer one year of free credit monitoring for anyone affected. Users will receive an email link for the free credit service within the week from the address “ajlsecurity@joblink.alabama.gov”.

If you are not sure if you have been affected by this hack or if you do not have a valid email on file with the Alabama Department of Labor, please call 1-800-361-4524. You will be asked to provide the last four digits of your social to confirm your identity.