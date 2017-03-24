Alabama A&M administrator quits amid forgery plea deal

(File: CBS Atlanta)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A top administrator at Alabama A&M University in Huntsville is resigning in a plea deal with prosecutors.

Court documents show that A&M’s chief operating officer, Kevin Rolle, submitted his resignation as part of a plea agreement on Thursday.

Rolle pleaded guilty to forgery less than a week before a he was scheduled to go on trial on two felony charges.

Rolle was indicted in 2015 with prosecutors claiming he wrongly collected about $6,500 in moving expenses when he relocated to Alabama from South Carolina to work at Alabama A&M in 2009.

He has since repaid the university but was still charged with crimes.

Rolle pleaded guilty to possession of a forged instrument. He will serve a year in the Madison County Jail under the plea deal.

