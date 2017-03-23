State budget includes $2.5 million for CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. — On Wednesday the General Assembly approved a $2.5 million dollar budget for Columbus State University and now the university plans on making some major improvements.

Columbus State University will use the money to finish a science lab and renovations for the Schwob Library.

The university will receive $2.5 million in total.

Representative Calvin Smyre says he was happy the funding made it through the budget process.

$2 million will go towards the completion of a new lab sciences building.

$500,000 will go towards the planning of the major renovation of the Schwob Library.

Smyre says state of the art classrooms are instrumental to the success of CSU students.

The budget passed by legislators must be signed by Governor Nathan Deal before it goes into effect on July 1st.

Governor Deal has the line-item veto authority, which means he could cut the budget when it gets to his desk.