Speeding motorcycle stopped cold in crash on Double Churches Road

COLUMBUS, Ga — Troopers say a man is lucky to be alive after leading units on a high speed chase through Columbus Wednesday night.

Georgia State Patrol Trooper Charles Holloway says he was patrolling on I-185 at 9:12 p.m. when he recorded a group of motorcycles speeding at 140 mph.

“That’s the fastest I think I’ve ever seen. Definitely the fastest I’ve stopped,” Holloway says.

He says he immediately started to chase the three bikes, but two exited on Airport Thruway. The two left then split up again on Moon Road. Holloway kept chasing the faster of the two down several streets until the bike finally crashed into the back of a car on Double Churches Road.

Barely seven minutes after he passed the trooper, and 24-year-old Christopher McVay was on the ground with a broken leg, a broken arm and wrist. Holloway says as of Wednesday night, none of McVay’s injuries were life-threatening. The driver of the car was not injured.

Holloway says warrants for McVay’s arrest will be put out once he is safely discharged from the hospital.

The trooper says he could not positively identify the other two suspects on motorcycles.