Outdoor Weekend Events March 24th – 26th

Weather at least for the start of the weekend will be good for outdoor events this weekend.

Kids ages 8 to 17-years-old can fly around Columbus for free with volunteer pilots at Young Eagles Day Saturday morning from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. edt.

Or take on Big Dog Running Company’s 5K or 10K trail run in Flat Rock Park Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. edt.

RiverBlast is this weekend at the National Infantry Museum. The main event starts Saturday morning at 10:00 a.m. edt with Civil War reenactors, canon firings and musket demonstrations.

You can then come back for the RiverBlast Concert to hear Dirt Road Republic Saturday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. edt!

And this weekend’s highlighted event is Uptown’s Spring Food Truck Festival Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. edt in Woodruff Park. Twenty-five food trucks will line Dillingham Bridge with a variety of gourmet food! There is a $5 entry fee which goes right back into the community for future Uptown events!

Becca Zajac is Uptown Columbus’ Marketing & Community Relations Vice President and says the family-friendly event has a range of food from Asian to southern flare.

“The fry guy makes these immaculate dishes out of fries or there’s a pizza guy who makes pizza on a stick or something like that. So you think about your normal food but with a really cool culinary twist.”

You can check out more on the Food Truck Festival here.