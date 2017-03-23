Maryland man arrested in Meriwether County for trafficking methamphetamine

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

ATLANTA, Ga. — A man is behind bars in Meriwether County on trafficking methamphetamine charges.

Authorities say Tuesday, March 21, Misael Mora Martinez was arrested by members of the GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office, and the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Courtesy: Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release, agents obtained information that Martinez would be traveling to Meriwether County in possession of a substantial quantity of methamphetamine. Agents conducted surveillance and observed Martinez driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche in Meriwether County. Martinez parked at a car wash where he was approached by agents of the GBI and Meriwether County Sheriff’s deputies. A search of the vehicle found approximately eighteen (18) ounces of suspected methamphetamine.

Martinez is being charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine and is currently incarcerated in the Meriwether County Jail. No bond has been set at this time.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office was also assisted by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office in Hamilton, Georgia during the investigation.

