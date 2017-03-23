Lanett police search for ‘person of interest’ in 30th Street shooting

LANETT, Ala. — A Lanett man is wanted for questioning after police connected him to the critical shooting of another man Wednesday night.

Police are looking for 26-year-old Dervoski Morgan who they call a “person of interest” in the case.

Chief Angie Spates says Lanett police responded to a home in the 2300 block of 30th Street SW just after 8 p.m. EST Her report says officers found 48-year-old Kevin Morgan suffering from a gunshot wound. Kevin Morgan is Dervoski Morgan’s uncle.

Lanett EMS arrived on-scene and transported Morgan to Lanett High School to be airlifted to an undisclosed hospital for his injuries, a report says. At this time, Morgan is listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the location of Dervoski Morgan is asked to contact Lanett Police Department at 334-576-0914.

The investigation is ongoing.