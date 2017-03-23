Jane Doe found in Pennsylvania has ties to the southeast, isotope test results suggest

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A child whose remains were found in Lebanon County, Pennsylvania may finally be given a name after new scientific testing helps investigators.

According to a release, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children say the body of a young woman was found October 10, 1973 on the Edward Martin Military Reserve in Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania.

An anthropological exam has concluded that the female had been deceased anywhere from 1 to 3 weeks. The female was Caucasian, possibly with Southeast European descent, about 16-19 years of age and stood 5’5″ to 5’8″ in height.

No cause or manner of death could be determined from the exam.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children recently facilitated a chemical isotope analysis on the Jane Doe’s remains through the USF Forensic Anthropology Center with Dr. Erin Kimmerle.

The results from the chemical isotope test suggest that the child was probably born and raised in the southeast United States, including areas of central and eastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma, Arkansas, southern Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, central and southern West Virginia, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, southern and eastern Virginia into southern Maryland and Delaware shores.

NCMEC is asking anyone who has any information about this Jane Doe to please call the Pennsylvania State Police Jonestown at 717-865-2194 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-842-5678).