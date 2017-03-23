Hundreds of titles stack up for Phenix City “Bag of Books” sale

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A local program committed to community literacy announces a book sale kick off featuring hundreds of titles from recent donations.

The Friends of the Phenix City-Russell County Library group’s “Bag of Books” sale kicks off Thursday. The idea is pretty simple: grab a $5 paper bag and fill it with as many books as you can.

The program says an overflow of donations has supplied it with hundreds of fiction and non-fiction titles in every category, including history, geography, biographies, mysteries, westerns, romance and more. It says there will be a large amount of children’s books. A release says the sale will also be several hundred cooking and crafting books.

The sale begins Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for those with special needs (anyone requiring an assistive device such as a wheelchair, walker, cane, etc.) and one helper. The sale is open to the general public Friday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Friends of the Library Bookstore is located in the Phenix City-Russell County Library at 1501 17th Avenue, Phenix City, Alabama.