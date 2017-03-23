Hackers steal jobseekers personal information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Hackers may have stolen personal information from people who used a job search database in 10 states, including Alabama.

The Alabama Department of Labor on Wednesday announces the breach of the America’s JobLink, a multi-state web-based system that links jobseekers with employers. Alabamians who used the state’s free, online jobs database “www.joblink.alabama.gov” may have had personal information exposed.

The site is developed and maintained by America’s Job Link Alliance – Technical Support.

The company confirms a breach happened Tuesday that allowed a hacker to view the names, social security number and birthdates of jobseekers in the AJL systems of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Oklahoma and Vermont.

The department says the hacker no longer has access into the system.

