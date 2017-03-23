Georgia completes second day of spring practice

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia’s football team completed the second of its 15 spring practices, working out for over two hours on the Woodruff Practice Fields here on Thursday afternoon.

The Bulldogs will return to the practice field for their third workout this Saturday morning.

Georgia culminates the spring practice period with its annual G-Day intrasquad game on Saturday, April 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at Sanford Stadium. Admission is free.

UGA will use the G-Day to implement the SEC’s Clear Bag Policy, which will go into effect at all SEC venues beginning this fall. The policy will also be in effect, beginning in the 2017-18 competition year, at all of UGA’s ticketed sports venues: Sanford Stadium, Stegeman Coliseum (men’s & women’s basketball, gymnastics) and Foley Field (baseball).

