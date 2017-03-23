CPD seeks help finding ‘critically missing’ elderly man

Marion Maddox (CPD)

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help finding a missing elderly man who has serious medical conditions.

Family reports to police 73-year-old Marion Maddox was last seen leaving St. Francis Hospital shortly after midnight Wednesday. They say he did not have his medication with him when he left.

Police believe Maddox is driving his silver 2006 Ford Econoline van similar to the one pictured with Alabama tag 2551AK2.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts please contact Columbus 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3400 or 706-653-3449.

 

