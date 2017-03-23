CPD seeking public’s help in identity of man and truck in connection to a burglary

WRBL Staff Published:

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is asking for your help in locating and identifying a person seen during a burglary incident in Columbus.

According to police, Monday, March 20 between 4 and 4:30 a.m. the suspect was captured on video surveillance on the property of Warehouse World located on Veterans Parkway.

Police say the suspect entered a mini storage unit at the facility and stole several tools and lawn equipment totaling up to $4,900.

The vehicle of interest is described as:

  • Ford F-150 between the years of 1997-2003, single cab, straight bed pick-up, white in color
  • Handicap Georgia Tag, partially obscured, ending with “1”
  • The tailgate has a black POW-MIA sticker on the right side.
  • Rear glass had a red in color Georgia “G” emblem in the center
  • A white “Ford” emblem with flames around it above the red “G”
  • A Green Bay Packers “G” emblem on the left side of the rear window
  • No tint on any windows.

If you have any information about the identify of the individual and/or the whereabouts of the vehicle you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4313.

