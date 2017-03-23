CPD seeking public’s help in identity of man and truck in connection to a burglary

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus Police Department Property Crimes Unit is asking for your help in locating and identifying a person seen during a burglary incident in Columbus.
According to police, Monday, March 20 between 4 and 4:30 a.m. the suspect was captured on video surveillance on the property of Warehouse World located on Veterans Parkway.
Police say the suspect entered a mini storage unit at the facility and stole several tools and lawn equipment totaling up to $4,900.
The vehicle of interest is described as:
- Ford F-150 between the years of 1997-2003, single cab, straight bed pick-up, white in color
- Handicap Georgia Tag, partially obscured, ending with “1”
- The tailgate has a black POW-MIA sticker on the right side.
- Rear glass had a red in color Georgia “G” emblem in the center
- A white “Ford” emblem with flames around it above the red “G”
- A Green Bay Packers “G” emblem on the left side of the rear window
- No tint on any windows.
If you have any information about the identify of the individual and/or the whereabouts of the vehicle you are asked to contact Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4313.
CPD asking for public’s help in identity of man and truck in burglary
CPD asking for public’s help in identity of man and truck in burglary x
Latest Galleries
-
CPD asking for public’s help in identity of man and truck in burglary
-
Gallery: Trump defends travel ban, questions judges
-
Gallery: Louisiana tornado survivors live to tell their tales
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Tornadoes slam southeast Louisiana, injuring dozens
-
Gallery: Iranian baby with heart defect admitted to Oregon hospital
-
Gallery: Authorities: Suspect in 3 slayings dead after motel standoff
-
Gallery: 17 charged after violent protest rages in Paris suburb