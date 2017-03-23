Columbus drummer returns to hometown to perform in Drumline Live

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Columbus drummer is returning to his hometown to perform. Isaiah “Ike” Ellis will perform in the show Drumline Live at the RiverCenter Friday night. Ellis says the show shares an HBCU halftime marching band experience. Since growing up in Columbus, he has toured all across the country to the beat of his and dozens of other drums.

Ellis tells News 3 he never would have imagined coming back to the RiverCenter, the place that first exposed him to fine arts.

“It’s a crazy experience because I used to come in here and just look around,” Ellis said. “Now, I’m in here performing. It’s just a weird experience. This will probably be my first show I’ll be nervous at because I’m performing in front of peers and my apartment is right there.”

Ellis taught at East Columbus Magnet Academy. He hopes to stay involved in education after finishing the Drumline Live tour. Ellis is considering the new fine arts school that’s in the works in Muscogee County.

“It’s like no other,” Ellis said about the show. “Basically, you go and we don’t have requirements to have that basic theater etiquette. We’re going to make you get up, we’re going to get in the crowd, we’re going to pull you on stage, all of that stuff. So you’re going to get a workout during the show.”

Anyone interested in seeing Drumline Live can find out more information here. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24.