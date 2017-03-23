British police arrest 7 in post Parliament attack raid

LONDON, UK (CBSN) — Police in Britain have arrested seven people in overnight raids in London, Birmingham and elsewhere in connection with the Wednesday attack on the Houses of Parliament by a knife-wielding man who first drove a vehicle down a crowded sidewalk.

Speaking Thursday morning, the top antiterrorism officer for the London Metropolitan Police (Scotland Yard), Mark Rowley, revises the death toll in the attack down by one, saying two civilians — a woman in her 40s and a man in his 50s — were killed, along with a police officer and the attacker. On Wednesday, Rowley had said three civilians died of their injuries.

“Greater clarity is now developing regarding the casualty figures as we have now collated information from the public and five hospitals,” Rowley says Thursday.

CBS News has learned an American man is in critical condition as a result of the attack. His wife was treated for less serious injuries. The couple have not been identified.

Rowley also says 29 people were wounded, including seven who remained in critical condition on Thursday. That toll was also significantly lower than reported the previous day in the wake of the attack, when Rowley said 40 people were injured.

British media quotes witnesses as saying the suspect had lived at a home raided in Birmingham, which is about 120 miles north of the capital city.

“The man from London lived here. They came and arrested three men,” a man who works near one of the raided buildings tells the Press Association news agency. Officials did not confirm the specifics of the raid at that location, or any of the six others.

The suspect, yet to be publicly identified, was fatally shot by an armed police officer after he stabbed the first officer he encountered just inside a gated entrance to the Parliament campus. Police Constable Keith Palmer died of his stab wounds.

The civilian deaths occurred on Westminster Bridge, which spans the River Thames. The attacker drove an SUV down the wide sidewalk of the bridge, plowing through throngs of tourists and other people going about their business in the heart of central London on Wednesday afternoon.

“London has seen terrorism before and London has faced it down.”

Britons and several other nationalities were among those hurt and killed in the attack, including the American couple.

One of the slain civilians was identified Thursday by her employer, a London high school, as Aysha Frade. According to British media, she was a 43-year-old mother of two who worked as an administrator at the school, which is located just across the Thames from Parliament.

Rowley reiterates Thursday that police believe they know the identity of the slain suspect, and they know “the media are making progress in identifying the attacker — I would continue to ask that his name is not published whilst we are at such a sensitive stage in our investigation.”

At the north end of the bridge, on the bank of the Thames, sit the Palaces of Westminster, home of the oldest parliament in the world and where the attacker’s car smashed into a perimeter fence and came to a stop.

From there the attacker, armed with at least one knife, walked through the same gate into the Parliamentary estate that is used by lawmakers. He was immediately challenged by PC Palmer. He stabbed Palmer and was shot by another, armed officer moments later as he tried to walk into the Houses of Parliament.

Rowley continues Thursday morning that Scotland Yard does not believe any other suspects were directly involved in the attack.

“At this stage, we have no specific information about further threats to the public,” says Rowley. “Clearly our investigation is ongoing — developing all the time — and is focused on his motivation, his preparation and associates.”

Speaking Thursday morning, British Secretary of Defense Michael Fallon says investigators’ “working assumption is that this is linked to Islamic terrorism.”

He adds in a defiant tone: “We are going to be reassuring people today that people are going back to normal. London has seen terrorism before and London has faced it down. Parliament will be going about normal business.”