Bird flu confirmed at another Alabama farm

Associated Press Published:

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Agriculture officials say bird flu has been confirmed at another commercial chicken farm in Alabama.

The low-pathogenic illness found in birds at a Cullman County farm is similar to the one found in two other commercial operations in the state. The illness also has been detected at three backyard operations.

Officials said Thursday the farm with the latest outbreak is currently quarantined, and plans are being made on how to deal with the illness.

Bird flu has been found in three Southern states this month in what an expert says is the worst U.S. outbreak of the disease since 2015. More than 200,000 birds have been destroyed to stop the spread.

An expert at Auburn University says it’s too early to say whether the outbreak with worsen or fade away.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s