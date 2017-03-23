Bills that would save money for pharmacies a tough pill to swallow for the City of Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala.- At Tuesday’s Opelika City Council meeting, the Council passed a resolution that officially opposes Senate Bill 31 and House Bill 58.

These two bills would make prescriptions exempt from the calculation of business license taxes. The resolution passed by council claims that if the bills were passed, the city would lose $43,166 from the city’s general fund.

Lillie Finley, the city’s revenue purchasing manager said that business license schedules are designed to promote fairness, but if the city allows exemptions like this, that would not promote fairness.

“It does mean a loss in revenues to the city, and also, it just opens up the door for other groups to want to come in and ask for an exemption,” Finley said. She added that if they

If the bills do pass, when independent pharmacies go to renew their business license in the city, they would pay their $100 base fee plus 1/8 of 1% of the gross receipts on non-prescription items.

Jeff Jerkins, the owner of Bubba’s Medicine Shop is in favor of the bills. He said currently, they are taxed for their business license based on the sale of all items, adding that some prescriptions cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, but the margins on those products are $10 or $15, but they are taxed as if it is an item they are making 30 to 40% on. Jerkins said that pharmacies like his are treated like any retail store as opposed to professional services like doctors and lawyers.

“We believe, as pharmacists, we’re professionals,” Jerkins said. “We’re not trying to get out of paying our taxes. We’ll still pay our taxes, but we’ll pay taxes on retail items like Coca-Cola and Tylenol. We just won’t pay taxes like prescriptions are retail items. Prescriptions are professional items. We want them to be treated that way.”

Jerkins added that if passed, the tax breaks would allow him and other independent pharmacies to be even more generous than they already are.