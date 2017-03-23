Baby girl dies, woman seriously burned in early morning fire

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Fire investigators say a 3-month-old girl has been killed and a woman was severely burned in an early morning house fire in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports firefighters were called to the home around 2 a.m. Thursday.

Atlanta fire Sgt. Cortez Stafford says the home appeared to be vacant, with boarded-up windows and security screens. It was unclear why the woman and the child were inside the structure.

Stafford says heavy fire was pouring out the front door and smoke and fire was billowing from the windows when fire crews arrived.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the blaze with the federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.