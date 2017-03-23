Alabama football wraps up day two of spring practice

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama football team wrapped up day two of spring practice on Thursday with a two-hour, afternoon practice in helmets and shorts on the Thomas-Drew Practice Fields.

Thursday’s session marked the second of 15 practices for the Tide as the team prepares for the annual Golden Flake A-Day Game on April 22 at 2 p.m. CT on ESPN.

The Tide returns a total of 13 starters, including six on offense, six on defense and All-American punter JK Scott. The UA offense welcomes back sophomore quarterback Jalen Hurts and a trio of offensive linemen, including Bradley Bozeman, Ross Pierschbacher and Jonah Williams along with junior wide receiver Calvin Ridley. Junior Da’Ron Payne returns to anchor the defensive line while Shaun Dion Hamilton, returning from injury, will lead the linebackers. The Alabama secondary returns four starters from a season ago with Minkah Fitzpatrick, Anthony Averett, Ronnie Harrison and Tony Brown.

The Tide will practice again on Saturday, March 25 followed by two additional practices next week.

