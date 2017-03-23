25 tiny houses up for grabs as Alabama business goes bankrupt

By Published:
(File: CBS Pittsburgh)

BEAR CREEK, Ala. (AP) — Twenty-five tiny houses will be auctioned off online next month as their northwest Alabama builder is liquidated to pay creditors.

The auctioneer’s website describes them as “in various stages of completion.”

AL.com reports the Bear Creek company, Lil’ Lodges of Alabama, filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, and the auction was ordered by the court.

The liquidation auction will be run the evening of April 4 by Pearce & Associates .

Auction company president Chip Pearce says the houses are made with high-quality materials but buyers will have to finish most of them.

They can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., April 3 and 4, at warehouses on 674 County Road 65 and 8085 Highway 13, both in Bear Creek.

