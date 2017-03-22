United Way hosts alternative spring break for dozens of kids

COLUMBUS, Ga. — All smiles at the Open Door Community House in Columbus Wednesday. That’s where dozen of kids took part in an alternative spring break, for free.

Organizers say, it was an effort put on in part by the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. The kids, who didn’t get a chance to go away for spring break had spring break brought to them.

Representatives say, they scheduled the event because every child deserves to have a spring break.

“Well we want them to know even if they can’t leave Columbus for the week for Spring Break like maybe some of the other children do, there’s lots of fun things we have in store for that,” says Terri Parodi, Director for the United Way Volunteer Center.

Volunteers with the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley helped with taking care of the kids Wednesday. This was the fourth year the alternative spring break has been held for kids who are registered with the Open Door Community House.