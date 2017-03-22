Temps Cool Off, then Rebound

A cold front working its way through the area is bringing a minor drop in temperatures today, followed by an even cooler Thursday. Tuesday’s 88-degree high in Columbus broke the old (modern, since 1946) record for March 21 of 85 set in 1982.

A complex of severe thunderstorms roared across north Georgia and by this morning was seen on satellite off the Carolina coast almost dissipated. One fatality was reported in Jackson County, Georgia when high straight-line winds knocked a large tree onto a home.

The front has brought winds around to the north, but the cooler air is lagging a bit behind the wind shift; it should knock highs down about 10 degrees today followed by another 10-degree drop on Thursday as strong high pressure near the Atlantic coast results in a cool air wedge and easterly winds blowing across Georgia that will keep highs in the 60s. Temperatures will bounce back on Friday and by the weekend we’ll be back near 80 again for daytime highs.

We have little chance for any rain until the weekend other than a small chance for light rain tonight. A strong low pressure system is expected to form east of the Rocky Mountains tomorrow , possibly bringing severe storms to the Plains Thursday and again Friday. This system is likely to weaken as it moves east, keeping the severe threat away from Alabama and Georgia. We will see a chance of showers and thunderstorms this weekend, mainly on Sunday as another system moves this way.

