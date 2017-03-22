Teens face charges in bathroom rape of 14-year-old Maryland girl

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Two teens are in custody and will face charges connected to the rape of a 14-year-old girl on school property.

The boys have been identified as Rockville High School students, 17-year-old Jose O. Montano, and 18-year-old Henry E. Sanchez.

School administrators notified Montgomery County Police on March 16 a juvenile female student reported to them that she had been sexually assaulted in a boy’s bathroom by two male students during school hours.

Special Victims Investigations Division detectives were notified of the report and began an investigation.

The investigation determined it was approximately 9 a.m. when the victim was walking in a school hallway and ran into the boys. Montano allegedly asked the victim to walk with him and Sanchez. He then allegedly asked her engage in sexual intercourse, which she says she refused.

Police say Montano asked the victim again and then forced her into a stall in the boy’s bathroom and then into a stall, where they both raped her.

Montano and Sanchez were arrested on school property by SVID investigators. They were transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. Preliminary hearings are set for Montano on March 31 and April 14 for Sanchez. Montano has been charged as an adult in this crime.

Sanchez is also set to appear before an immigration judge over a border patrol agent’s report saying he entered the country illegally from Mexico.

The Washington Post reports Sanchez lived in Guatemala until he was 17. A spokesman for Immigration and Customs Enforcement says in a statement a border patrol agent encountered Sanchez in Texas in August.

His immigration appearance has not been scheduled.