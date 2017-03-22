British police shoot alleged attacker outside Parliament

UPDATE:

11:15 A.M. — The leader of Britain’s House of Commons says a man has been shot by police at Parliament. David Liddington also says a police officer was stabbed by an assailant outside.

London’s police say officers were called to a “firearms incident” on Westminster Bridge, near the Palace of Westminster. Witnesses say a vehicle struck several people on the bridge, and photos show a car plowed into railings.

The man shot by police has not been identified.

A session of Parliament was suspended after the incident.

Britain’s MI5 says it is too early to say if the incident is terror-related.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

LONDON, UK (AP) — A session of Britain’s House of Commons has been suspended as witnesses reported hearing sounds like gunfire nearby.

The Commons’ speaker suspended the session as police responded to a “firearms incident”.

Journalists at the Parliament building say they were told to stay in their offices.

The Press Association news agency reports two people were seen lying within the grounds of Parliament.

Police have no immediate confirmation.

