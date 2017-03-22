Renfroe’s Market coming to the Valley in 2018

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Some big things are in the works for the south side of Phenix City.

City Council has approved an ordinance to develop 22 acres of land along highway 431 south.

Phenix City’s City Council approved an ordinance to purchase $2.8 million dollars in bonds, to help develop Renfroe’s Market.

The market will be the anchor store in the new development on the south side.

The new development is expected to bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars to the local economy.

Renfroe’s Market is expected to be completed before May of 2018.