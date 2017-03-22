Remembrance for teen shot and killed

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Family members gather to remember a teenager who was shot in the face last year. Hours ago Wednesday night, the family wrapped up a remembrance ceremony for the victim who died.

Lekeshia Moses, she would’ve been 17 Wednesday. In honor of her birthday, family and friends decided to get together in an effort to remember the good times, but they say it’s been a struggle living without Moses and they’re still coping with her loss taking it, one day at a time.

Columbus police say Lekeshia Moses died after being shot in the face July 1, 2016. It happened in the Wilson Home Apartments. They say Lernard Bonner is the suspect. That week Bonner turned himself into police. In Recorder’s Court last year, a judge denied bond. News 3 reported that Bonner said the shooting was an accident.

“Why was your hand on the trigger while you was talking to her? I think if it was an accident you wouldn’t have ran,” says Emma Moses, the victim’s grandmother.

Family members say Wednesday, Lekeshia, also known as “Ladybug” would’ve been 17-years-old. Wednesday, during a remembrance ceremony they explained she had been trying to break away from Bonner, who was believed to be her friend.

“If he couldn’t have her. She thought he was going to be the one to take her life,” says Emma Moses.

Family explains what they were told on that sad day.

“She wasn’t around him any more like that. The neighbors inside the house let him come around her. They open the door and let him in but she didn’t want to have nothing else to do with him,” says Emma Moses.

Family says, the news of Ladybug’s death, spread like wildfire.

“She said she gone y’all and I had just broke down,” says Shondrea Reese, victim’s sister.

Other relatives say, they tried their best to stay positive.

“Don’t believe nothing til you get there and see it…and when we got there it was over with for us,” says Shondrell and Shondrea Reese, victim’s twin sisters.

The victim’s parents have a message for the suspect.

“God is good but I’m gonna be there every time he go to court,” says Michel Brown, victim’s father.:

“I don’t know what happened in that apartment. Only thing I know is I had a sweet kind daughter,” says Traketa Moses, victim’s mother.

During the ceremony, family and friends gathered in prayer.

“So that this spirit of murder Lord God that rests upon this city can be lifted Lord God,” says the family pastor.

The family pastor tried to uplift those in attendance. Ladybug’s niece says she’s been finding it hard to sleep at night.

“I had that one dream that my auntie was alive,” says Angel Barber, victim’s niece.

District Attorney Julia Slater says the murder case has since been bound over to Superior Court.

Slater tells News 3, since the case was bound over to Superior Court last year, there has been no update with the investigation.

Family members explained the victim’s nickname to News 3. They say when Moses was born, her eyes were big and bright, like that of a ladybug. They also say, it’s a nickname that will forever remain in their hearts.