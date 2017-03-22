Opelika hires McGill-Toolen’s Caleb Ross as new head football coach

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika high school has hired Caleb Ross as the Bulldogs new head football coach. Ross has been the head coach at McGill-Toolen Catholic School in Mobile, Alabama the past three seasons.

He replaces Brian Blackmon, who took a job on Gus Malzahn’s staff at Auburn University after serving as the head coach at Opelika for eight seasons.

Ross led McGill-Toolen to back-to-back AHSAA 7A state championship games the previous two seasons, taking home the title in 2015. It was McGill-Toolen’s first football state championship in the program’s 97 year history. After a 4-6 record in his first year as McGill-Toolen’s head coach, Ross led the team to consecutive 13-1 seasons. The Yellow Jackets fell to the Hoover Bucs, 17-7, in the 2016 7A state championship.

Blackmon led Opelika to their first appearance in the 6A state championship in 2016, falling to Ramsay, 21-16.