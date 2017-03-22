New EAMC Cancer Center gets the green light

OPELIKA, Ala.- A new East Alabama Medical Center Cancer Center will be allowed to move forward after the Certificate of Need Review Board approved the proposal of the $40 million dollar project last Wednesday.

Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said the current cancer center on the campus of EAMC is running out of space and is in need of new quarters.

The new facility is scheduled to be located on Village Professional Drive, which is just off of Highway 280. The site is less than one mile away from the current hospital.

Mayor Fuller said that EAMC is an economic driver for the area, but adds the most exciting thing about the project are the additional accommodations and convenience for patients.

“I don’t want anyone to have to drive out of town for any treatment and certainly not for cancer treatment,” Mayor Fuller said. “It’s tough enough to have cancer, and then it’s something else if you have the inconvenience of a lot of travel connected with it.”

Mayor Fuller added that the construction is expected to take around 18 months.