CPD issues alert for missing 14-year-old girl

COLUMBUS, Ga — The Columbus Police Department asks for your help finding a 14-year-old girl missing since Monday night.

A police report says Mariah Walton was last seen on Bell Street at about 9 p.m. Monday. Her family says Mariah was last seen wearing black and white pajama pants and a white tank top.

She is a young black girl, 5’5″ tall and weighs about 105 pounds. She also has brown eyes and black hair.

Mariah is known to regularly visit the Forsyth Street and Bell Street areas.

Anyone with information on Mariah Walton should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.