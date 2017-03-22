Cooler tomorrow. Tracking rain later Saturday.

Tomorrow afternoon will be cooler but still nice – in the mid 60s by the afternoon and mostly cloudy. Friday we’ll be warmer with more sunshine. Temperatures by the afternoon return to the upper 70s. Most of Saturday looks good – especially morning and early afternoon.

We’ll then be tracking some rain in the evening – although most of the heavier rain and stronger activity looks to stay to our north for the most part. Scattered showers will move in overnight through Sunday with temperatures nearing 80°F!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

