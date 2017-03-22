Body found outside Alabama elementary school

TALLASSEE, Ala. (AP) — Officials say a body has been found outside an elementary school in east Alabama.

The city of Tallassee’s school superintendent, Wade Shipman, says a worker found a woman’s body inside a vehicle parked in front of Tallassee Elementary School early Wednesday.

Shipman says the woman is a former lunchroom worker who hadn’t been employed in a year.

Police Chief Matthew Higgins says there were no obvious wounds, and the death doesn’t appear to be a case of foul play.

Classes were held as normal.