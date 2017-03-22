Bentley supports GOP health care bill with ‘conditions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley says he supports the proposed Republican health care overhaul in Congress provided that promises are maintained to states that did not expand Medicaid and states are given greater flexibility over their programs.

Bentley said he and other governors in non-expansion states wanted to make sure their states were not financially hurt in the overhaul. Alabama is one 19 that did not expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act

Alabama would receive an additional $90 million annually for five years under the proposal.

Bentley said he also supports proposals to give states more control over Medicaid, including the ability to charge copays and impose work requirements for able-bodied adults.

The governor said he expects most of Alabama’s congressional delegation will support the bill.