1 person dead after crash on Veterans Pkwy in Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. — Opelika police are investigating a car crash that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, Opelika police along with fire and rescue units with Opelika fire responded to the crash a little after 2 p.m. on Veterans Parkway near the intersection of Gabby Street.

A Ford Explorer was traveling south on Veterans Parkway when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver, who was the only person in the car, died as a result of their injuries.

Lee County Coroner Bill Harris pronounced the victim dead at 2:15 p.m.

The investigation is currently in the early stages.

Anyone who may have any information concerning this traffic crash is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Traffic Homicide Unit at (334) 705-5200. You may also call our Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous if you choose.