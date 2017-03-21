Trump pushes forward for healthcare reform support

WASHINGTON D.C. (AP/CNN) — President Donald Trump says he thinks House Republicans have enough votes to pass the GOP health bill.

Trump entered a closed-door meeting with House Republicans in the basement of the Capitol Tuesday morning. As he passed reporters, one asked if the bill would pass. Trump gave a thumbs-up sign and said, “I think so.”

Sources tell CNN Trump delivered a clear message to the gathered lawmakers: you could lose your seats if you don’t vote for the bill. Trump began by touting the size of his crowd at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, Monday night, and spoke about how he liked earned media, sources inside the meeting tell CNN.

“We won’t have these crowds if we don’t get this done,” he said.

He later said, “I honestly think many of you will lose your seats in 2018 if you don’t get this done.”

The House is scheduled to vote on the bill on Thursday. As they brace for that big vote, top House Republicans are unveiling revisions to their bill in hopes of nailing down support.

Late Monday, party leaders released 43 pages worth of changes to a bill whose prospects remain dicey. Their proposals were largely aimed at addressing dissent that their measure would leave many older people with higher costs.

Included was an unusual approach: language paving the way for the Senate, if it chooses, to make the bill’s tax credit more generous for people age 50-64.

If the bill fails to pass, it would be a major setback just a two months into Trump’s presidency. Success could give Republicans to tackle other big issues including a major revamp of the tax code.

The bill would replace President Barack Obama’s signature health law. Even if it passes the House, it faces an uncertain fate in the Senate.