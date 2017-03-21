Single-vehicle crash leaves 3 injured in Eufaula

WRBL Staff Published: Updated:

EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula police are investigating a crash Tuesday evening that left three teens injured.

Eufaula police say around 2:15 p.m. emergency personnel were dispatched to Old Creek Town Park in reference to a vehicle crash.

Reports indicate that the vehicle rolled over into a field. First responders and emergency personnel found a vehicle upside down in the field to the west of the fishing pier.

Police say there were three teens in the overturned vehicle and one was ejected upon impact.

All three were treated for injuries and the most seriously injured teen was flown to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham in serious condition.

 

