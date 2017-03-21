Record Warmth Today? Big Drop Coming

Sunshine and warm westerly winds will combine to send temperatures into the 80s for the second day in a row. The record high in Columbus for March 21 is 85º set in 1982, and that mark is well within reach this afternoon. Numerous record highs have been broken over the last two days off to our west, from the Plains all the way to Colorado and New Mexico. High pressure centered south of us in the Gulf is keeping westerly winds blowing throughout the Gulf states sending some of that warm air our way.

To our north lies an east-west cold front that will slowly sink south over the next two days, generating a thunderstorm complex tonight that should take a track east of us through northern and eastern Georgia, missing our area entirely. The front will move through by late Wednesday, allowing a chilly Canadian air mass to wedge into Georgia on Thursday. A dramatic drop in temperature will take place on Thursday, though it will be nowhere near the winterlike conditions we saw a week ago.

The next rain system may bring rain and thunderstorms to the area Saturday and/or Sunday, though recent data indicates the system will be weakening on its way here which should reduce any risk of severe weather in this area.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast