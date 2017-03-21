Readings will fall but still warm

A quick glance at your seven day forecast shows clouds for Wednesday and Thursday. Clearly there’s a big temperature drop for Thursday afternoon because of the cooler air moving in with lower 60s. Very chilly start Friday, with upper 40s and low 70s as these readings rebound ahead of another storm system but not similar to what we’ve seen for the last one. This one will bring scattered showers and a few storms by Sunday. Monday, Tuesday, and into Wednesday look for some unsettled weather with occasional pop-up shower or storm for those three days as we warm back into the 80s.

UPTOWN’S FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL:

Uptown’s food truck festival at Woodruff Park Saturday looks fantastic. Sunday’s storm system should remain well off towards the west. Always Uptown: Partly cloudy with upper 70s, see you there from 11 AM to 6 PM for the all this delicious food and more.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast