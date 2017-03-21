Questions swirl around Columbus club’s future after Tuesday morning shooting

Related Coverage Early morning shooting at Foxy Lady Lounge puts man in hospital

COLUMBUS, Ga. – A shooting early Tuesday morning at a Columbus nightclub may put the future of the club in jeopardy. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Foxy Lady Lounge on Victory Dr. Columbus Police tell News 3 that a man was shot in the leg and hit with a bottle. Foxy Lady shares a parking lot with Foxes Cinema and the Carousel Lounge, which have both been called into question before.

As police continue to search for Tuesday’s shooting suspect, investigators are evaluating whether too much crime could spell the end for the Foxy Lady Lounge. Tuesday’s incident was just one in a long history of shootings, murders, and armed robberies dating back to 2008. Now, police are taking a closer look with people’s safety constantly at stake.

“After a certain number, we start looking at the bigger picture and we start looking at the root of the problem, and try to work a lot of times with business owners to take care of the property,” Columbus Police Maj. Gil Slouchick said.

Rev. Richard Jessie, who has been outspoken about crime at clubs in the past, says the root of the problem lies in a culture that promotes violence.

“We have become comfortable with a lot of negative characteristics of our culture,” Jessie said. “The truth is, we’ll never do away completely with evil and murder. But we can do a lot better than we’re doing.”

Jessie believes city leaders need to assess the Foxy Lady Lounge’s history of violence and determine if it has future.

“Too few people are trying to do too much,” Jessie said. “We need to get more people involved. The apathy, the indifference, the carelessness of our society…you’re seeing the consequences of it.”

Tyrome Tukes recently made the decision to shut his own club down just last week. He suggests that Foxy Lady management take a look at beefing up security.

“It’s not the club,” Tukes said. “It’s not the owners. It’s the individuals they allow in. Maybe implement a dress code, an age, putting an age on it.”

Tukes says management faces tough decisions. But they must do something, or else they and other clubs might face a bleak future.

“Who’s next?” Tukes posed. “Does it stop? It’s not going to stop. It keeps going.”

Tukes mentions that shootings and other crime take a toll on management, because they typically lose dozens of customers and hundreds of dollars in business.

Police are still working to catch the shooting suspect. Anyone with information should call police at 706-653-3400.