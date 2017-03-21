NCAA baseball roundup: #16 Auburn, Georgia, Alabama and Columbus State pick up mid-week wins

No. 16 Auburn baseball downs GT for 8th straight win

ATLANTA – Jonah Todd had two of No. 16 Auburn baseball’s six doubles as the Tigers defeated Georgia Tech 7-4 for their eighth-straight win Tuesday at Russ Chandler Stadium.

The Tigers improved to 18-5 on the year. The eighth consecutive victory gives Auburn its longest win streak since 2009.

Todd drove in the game’s first run as Auburn took a 1-0 lead in the third. Connor Davis picked up a RBI and another came in to score after an error in left field as the Tigers stretched their lead to 3-0 in the fourth.

Todd and Davis each had two hits on the day. Estes drove in two.

The Tigers scored two more in the fifth on a 2-run double by Jay Estes, his eighth double of the season. Will Holland tallied a RBI double and Bowen McGuffin laced a RBI single in the sixth to extend the Auburn lead to 7-1.

Holland finished with two hits, two runs and one RBI. Daniel Robert added a two-hit game.

Auburn tied its season high with six doubles. The Tigers have 15 doubles in their last four games.

Georgia Tech (12-7) homered three times in the game including a 2-run shot in the seventh that closed the Jackets to 7-4.

Auburn starter Christian Camacho allowed one run in 4.1 innings pitched. Calvin Coker got the win after getting the final two outs in the fifth. He improved to 1-1. Cole Lipscomb pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

Ben Schniederjans took the loss with two earned in four innings. He dropped to 0-1 on the year.

Auburn is in action next Friday as it opens a three-game series at Georgia.

==========

Georgia tops Kennesaw State in rain-shortened game

KENNESAW, GA.— Georgia defeated Kennesaw State 9-6 Tuesday in a game called after six innings due to rain and lightning at Stillwell Stadium.

The Bulldogs (9-13) scored in each of the first four frames, building a 9-4 edge. Both teams planned to use several pitchers as part of a staff night. Seven Bulldogs pitchers saw action while the Owls (8-12) employed five on the mound. Georgia senior Andrew Gist pitched a perfect inning for the win to even his record to 1-1 and junior Blake Cairnes notched his first save of the year. KSU starter Chris Erwin got the loss, allowing four runs on three hits in two innings.

Georgia junior first baseman Keegan McGovern paced the 10-hit attack, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Six Bulldogs drove in a run including a pair by freshman Aaron Schunk while freshman Austin Biggar connected for his second home run.

Georgia returns to action Friday for its SEC home opener against 16th-ranked Auburn. First pitch is slated for 7:02 pm EDT and be available on SEC Network+ and the Bulldog Sports Network from IMG.

Dawg Tracks

*Junior 1B Keegan McGovern enjoyed a 4-for-4 night with two doubles and an RBI.

*Freshmen CF Tucker Maxwell extended his on base streak to 17 games with a walk to start the contest.

*Sophomore DH Michael Curry extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the third inning.

*Freshman SS Cam Shepherd now has a seven-game hitting streak after a single in the first.



Coach’s Corner: Ike Cousins Head Baseball Coach Scott Stricklin

“I thought we swung the bats well tonight, and we were able to put pressure on them right from the start. Keegan McGovern had a good night at the plate going 4-for-4. Everybody in our lineup got on base and contributed and seven different guys scored. On the mound, it was good to see the way Andrew Gist and Blake Cairnes pitched a clean inning after Kennesaw State started chipping away at our lead.”

========

Trio of Freshmen Arms Helps Alabama Baseball Claim 4-1 Win over UAB on Tuesday

The Tide’s Medders, Rukes and Vainer stifled the Blazer hitters and allowed only one unearned run

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Crimson Tide’s trio of freshmen pitchers in Deacon Medders, Garret Rukes and Davis Vainer combined to limit the opposition to only one unearned run as Alabama baseball defeated UAB, 4-1, at Regions Field on Tuesday evening. The victory moved the Tide to 11-10 overall heading into this weekend’s series in Columbia.

“It feels good to get the win tonight, especially on the road over a good UAB club,” said Alabama head coach Greg Goff. “I’ve got so much respect for coach (Brian) Shoop and their coaching staff, but I’m glad we could get the win. I was really impressed with the poise our guys showed on the mound tonight, and our bats added some really timely hitting.”

In his first career start, Medders tossed 4.0 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out three batters across 53 pitches of work. Garret Rukes (2-1) followed for 3.1 scoreless frames of relief to earn his second win of the season. The left-hander allowed just two hits while striking out a pair before handing it over to Vainer. The Tide closer notched his third save of the season with 1.2 innings, allowing one unearned run and a hit while punching out three.

The Crimson Tide offense was led by Gene Wood’s perfect 3-for-3 night that included one a walk, an RBI and one run scored. Another Tide multi-hit performance came from Hunter Alexander, who finished 2-for-4 with a double and a team-leading two RBI. Connor Short extended his hitting streak with a 1-for-3 night, collecting his second home run of the season, and contributing one RBI and a run scored.

Alabama struck first in Tuesday’s contest, plating one run in the top of the second. Tanner DeVinny led off the frame with a walk before Chandler Taylor moved him up a base with a single to right. Short put both runners in scoring position with a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt before a Wood single snuck through the right side to make it 1-0 game.

Short would increase the Alabama lead in the fourth, sending a two-out solo homer to left-center to make it 2-0. In the bottom of the frame, UAB recorded a single and then drew a walk to put two on. The next batter sent a liner to Chandler Avant at shortstop, who caught the ball in the air, then stepped on second and threw it to first for the triple play. The triple play was the Crimson Tide’s first since March 14, 2014, against Kentucky.

The Tide plated one more in the top of the seventh, using a hit and an error to make it a 3-0 game. Wood led off the frame with a single, his third of the evening, before an error at third on a bunt attempt by Chandler Avant put a pair aboard. Kyle Kaufman dropped a sacrifice bunt down to move both runners into scoring position and a Cobie Vance walk loaded the bases. With every base full, Alexander sent a shot to the warning track in right, just missing a home run, but serving its purpose for the sacrifice fly to add one more tally.

Alabama added to its lead in the ninth with one more run. A one-out single by Kaufman gave the Tide life before a two-out double from Alexander scored the man from first to make it 4-0 game, the eventual final.

The Crimson Tide will travel to seventh-ranked South Carolina this weekend for a three-game series. The two teams will begin the SEC pairing on Friday at 6 p.m. CT followed by a 3 p.m. CT first pitch on Saturday. The Sunday finale at Founders Park is set to start at 12:30 p.m. CT. All three games in Columbia can be seen live on SEC Network+.

=========

Late Runs Cap Off Cougar Shutout Over Point

March 21, 2016 (Tuesday)

COLUMBUS – Kolton Ingram tossed a three-hit shutout while the offense scored seven runs in the sixth and seventh as the 21st-ranked Columbus State University baseball team defeated Point 7-0 Tuesday. The midweek game took place at Burger King Stadium at Ragsdale Field.

Ingram was nearly unhittable in the game allowing just a leadoff single to begin the game and two hits in sixth. He struck out six while issuing five walks.

It was the third complete game for the Cougar pitching staff in the last four appearances.

“We started off pretty shaky today, but we found the grove later,” said head coach Greg Appleton. “Kolton did his job out there and we had some amazing defensive plays that helped keep them off the board.

“Overall, it was a good win and we will get ready for Albany State tomorrow.”

Point had its best scoring chance in the first as a leadoff single and then an Ingram throwing error on a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third with no outs. However, a lineout double play and a strikeout stranded both runners.

Both teams missed opportunities in the second as Point stranded two more on the base paths, while CSU wasted a leadoff double from Mason McClellan.

In the bottom of the fourth, Turner Vincent singled to get things started and moved to third on a Lake Hart single into right with one out. Gunar Drinnen would then hit a shallow fly ball to left that Vincent tagged up on and appeared to score to give CSU a 1-0 lead. However on an appeal, Vincent was called out to keep the game scoreless.

The Skyhawks had another chance in the sixth as back-to-back singles with one out put runners on the corners. The following batter chopped a roller in the hole at short where Justin Evans was able to field and throw a perfect feed to Grant Berry to start a 6-4-3 double play to allow the Cougars to escape the jam.

The good defense lead to offense in the bottom of the sixth as Tyler Fichter drew a leadoff walk and moved to third after a failed pickoff attempt. After a walk and a hit batter loaded the bases, Mason McClellan was also plunked by a pitch to score Fichter for the opening run of the game.

Following a pitching change, Drinnen singled home a run and Berry hit a sacrifice fly to right to give the Cougars a 3-0 lead.

An inning later, the Cougars used the long ball as both Evans and Hart hit two-run homers to push Columbus State’s lead to 7-0.

McClellan (2-for-3), Hart (2-for-4) and Drew Webb (2-for-3) all finished with two hits for the Cougars.

Columbus State will wrap up a five-game homestand on Wednesday hosting Albany State at 5 p.m.